Dundee United teenagers pledge future to club by putting pen to paper

Dundee United have moved to secure the future of three promising youngsters.

Archie Meekison, Nathan Cooney and Lewis Fraser, all 17, have pledged their future to the Tangerines with Cooney and Fraser signed up until the summer of 2021 and Meekison to 2022.

Meekison and Cooney have both featured on the bench this season for the first team while Fraser is captain of the U/18 side.

Head of pathway and loans, Brian Grant, said: “All three players know this is a reward for their efforts so far.

“Ultimately, we want to see them play for the first team, get 50 to 100 games under their belts and then further their careers with a big-money move.”