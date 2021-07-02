New deals for Dundee pair Danny and Luke Strachan – and one is going out on loan

Dundee have handed one-year contract extensions to Danny and Luke Strachan.

Luke (20) has been backed to be in the battle for a first team place at Dens Park this season by manager James McPake.

Danny (18), meanwhile, has agreed a season-long loan deal with Peterhead, having impressed there in a short spell towards the end of last season.

We are delighted to announce that Danny Strachan and Luke Strachan have signed one year extensions with the club. Along with signing a new deal, Danny has agreed to rejoin Peterhead on loan #thedeehttps://t.co/iaRIEP7zUT — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 2, 2021

Luke spent time on loan last season at Brechin City, where the experience of playing in a side fighting for its SPFL existence has stood him in good stead.

McPake said of the youngster: “Luke will have experienced that pressure to battle at the bottom of the league and the pressure of fighting for survival.

“Those loan moves will be invaluable to (Dundee’s young players) as they learn their trade and I’ve no doubt they’ll come back better players.”

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues have confirmed that Callum Moore has left Dens Park.