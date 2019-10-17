New deals confirmed for Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson and frontman Louis Appere

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has signed a new deal that will see him remain at Tannadice until the summer of 2022.

Young striker Louis Appere, as well as assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch, also agreed fresh contracts with the club.

They also extend to the end of the 2021-22 season.

United sporting director Tony Asghar made the announcement at a media conference at the stadium this afternoon.