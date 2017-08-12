The sun rose on a new era for Dundee’s music scene today as an 11-year wait for a major music festival ended with the hosting of Carnival Fifty Six.

And this stunning image of a new dawn breaking over the festival site at Camperdown Park is bound to get thousands of revellers in the mood to see headline acts including Mark Ronson and Rudimental.

Amateur photographer Joanna Forbes captured the amazing panorama from high above the park using her drone.

Looking to the east, the photo shows the festival site — complete with tents and big wheel — in the foreground with the city centre and River Tay to the right and the sunrise in the distance.

Joanna, 42, who works as a project manager at the Clinical Research Centre at Ninewells, said: “I walk my bearded collie, Ben, nearly every morning up at Camperdown and I’d packed the drone up the night before in preparation of getting a shot.

“It was such a beautiful morning when I went up and it was extremely quiet, so I decided to take the drone out. Before taking to the sky you don’t have any idea of how the viewpoint is going to look, but I was really chuffed with how it looked.”

Joanna who lives in Charleston, says it has been great to see the festival site at Camperdown coming together over recent weeks ahead of the weekend’s performances.

She said: “I walk Ben there regularly and I’ve been really fortunate to see the progression. It looks really smart with the big wheel.

“I’m actually a wee bit gutted I’m not going as the line-up looks really interesting. The city is going through a big transition at the moment. The Waterfront looks amazing and it’s great that we have some of these acts playing on our own doorstep.”

The festival is the first event of its kind held in Dundee since Radio 1’s Big Weekend at the same venue in 2006. Other acts including The Charlatans and Basement Jaxx will join local artists and comedians over the weekend.

Event manager Steve Reynolds said: “The preparation has been great.

“We’re just looking forward to getting people in for something that really is different and unique.”