New dates for Perth Party at the Park 2021 confirmed

Party at the Park has officially been moved to Saturday 21 August and Sunday 22 August.

The inaugural music festival was initially due to be held on the South Inch in Perth in summer 2020, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was moved to June this year, but last week organisers announced they were postponing the event again to give it the “best possible chance” of being able to go ahead in 2021.

Organisers have now announced the official dates for music lovers to put in their calendars.

In a statement, they said: “We have moved date.

“This year’s eagerly awaited Party at the Park in Perth will now be held on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August 2021.

“We cannot wait to welcome over 50 bands to the city this summer to celebrate amazing music from some of the UK’s best loved bands and of course up and coming and local talent too.

“We promise to deliver the biggest party of the summer.”

The headline acts will be The Charlatans and Kaiser Chiefs, with other big names such as Embrace, Skerryvore, Ash, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Be Charlotte.

Locals bands will also be playing on The Twa Tams stage after a rigorous battle of the bands competition last year.

There will also be street food, a silent disco, a kids’ zone, a funfair and a market for revellers to enjoy.