New dates confirmed for Dundee’s matches against Inverness and Dunfermline

Dundee will travel to East End Park to play Dunfermline on Wednesday, March 10.

The Dark Blues were originally set to face the Pars in the Championship clash last Saturday but the fixture was called off a day early because of heavy snow.

The rearranged game will kick off at 7pm.

The earlier start time is a requirement due to UEFA Champions League matches taking place the same evening.

Also, the Dens men will host Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday, March 2, again with a 7pm kick-off.