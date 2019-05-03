New crime drama starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston to be set in Dundee

A new crime drama from the mind of Fife writer Val McDermid will be set in and filmed in Dundee starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston.

Suspense-filled thriller Traces will see three female forensic scientists delve into an unsolved murder case.

Kirkcaldy-born McDermid, who came up with the original idea for the series, is one of Scotland’s most popular “Tartan Noir” crime writers.

She has sold more than 10 million books worldwide, including A Place of Execution, Fever of the Bone, and The Mermaids Singing.

Traces will be aired on pay television channel Alibi and will be UKTV’s first original production.

The script for the six-part series, which will be partly filmed in Dundee, was written by Amelia Bullmore.

As well as Scot Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott in the hugely-popular BBC crime drama Line of Duty, the show will also star Molly Windsor (Three Girls, Cheat), Laura Fraser (The Missing, Breaking Bad) and Jennifer Spence (You Me Her, Travelers).

Compston tweeted: “Delighted to be a part of this brilliant cast. The scripts are top notch, excited to get stuck in.”

The series explores the world of SIFA, the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy.