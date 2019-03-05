New craft workshop in mill on the banks of the Tay could create 115 jobs

Plans for an artisan hub on the banks of the Tay are being drawn up with Historic Environment Scotland.

Up to 115 jobs could be created if the disused Stanley Mills East Range in Perthshire is converted into workshops for artisan craftspeople.

The businessman behind the proposal wants to relaunch the mill with six artists’ studios in the building’s attic and as many as 18 manufacturing workshops, along with a cafeteria, retail space, meeting rooms and more.

Artisans being particularly targeted by the project include potters, jewellers, ceramicists and engravers, as well as those who work with wood, leather, glass, textiles and pewter.

To the south of the former cotton mill building, space has been earmarked for a lecture theatre to host demonstrations of crafters at work, as well as, potentially, a small cinema and a stage for music events and amateur dramatics.

Discussions relating to regenerating the mill have opened with HES but the businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous for now, said the project will not progress without it on board.

An HES spokesman said: “We are keen to explore options for the sustainable reuse of the East Range which are a nationally important range of B-listed buildings.”