New Covid-19 restrictions spark fears popular Dundee pub will close for good

As Dundee faces yet more Covid restrictions another city publican fears his business will go to the wall.

Paul Rae, owner of the long-established Albert Bar in Stobswell, revealed yesterday that he is unlikely ever to reopen the pub, even when restrictions ease.

Paul said: “I took over rental of the Albert Bar at the start of the year before lockdown.

“Shortly afterwards we had to close down for three months.

“I got a £10,000 grant to help the business through that time. However, I had to dump around £2,500 worth of beer and I still had my rent and all my bills for the bar to pay.

“Then, when we had to close down again three weeks ago, I was left having to ditch another £1,600 of beer from opened kegs.

“Again, I still have all my bills to pay and am currently not bringing in any money. I could open for teas and coffees and soft drinks but nobody is going to come into the Albert Street Bar for that.”

Paul said he required a business account to access another Covid support grant – but he was unable to secure one in the current climate.

He added: “The complex nature of the Scottish Government grant scheme, combined with not being able to get a business loan from the banks, means that I will be forced to close.

“My current financial situation is dire and I feel there is nowhere to go to get assistance.

“I have been trying everywhere to get help but no one seems to be listening, and I don’t know where to turn to for help now .”

Meanwhile, publican Dave Barclay, who runs the Airlie Street Bar in Alyth, closed his premises because he had no outdoor space where he could sell alcohol.

Murdo Fraser MSP, who highlighted his case, criticised a “central belt bias” in grant support and called on the Scottish Government to get its “act together”.

He said: “If Mr Barclay’s pub were in the central belt of Scotland, he would be entitled to a grant of £4,310, but due to it being in Perth and Kinross, he will get precisely half that – just £2,155.”

Stobswell councillor Lynne Short said every business was “incredibly important” because of the jobs and security that brought to future economic stability.

“I understand how difficult it is at the moment for everyone to get the balance right between health and economic considerations,” she said.

“However, if people have been struggling I have been able to point them in the direction of practical help.

“I have already been able to create opportunities for people to speak to groups like Business Gateway about accessing financial assistance to get through this.

“I have also been able to arrange for landlords and tenants to have conversations about how to deal with rents currently.”

She said that she would be more than happy to discuss with anyone a way forward if they were struggling in the current situation.

She said: “It might not always be about Dundee City Council providing financial assistance but councillors and the council can link people up with other organisations that can provide support.”

A Scottish government spokesman said: “Scotland’s hospitality industry has faced unimaginable challenges this year and we have worked hard to provide critical support to the industry. We are doing everything we can with the powers we have to help businesses, offering support which now exceeds £2.3 billion, including 100% rates relief for pubs and restaurants for the year.

“We are confident the temporary restrictions are essential and proportionate to the risk posed by Covid-19 if we are to prevent a return to the dangerous level of infections experienced earlier this year.”