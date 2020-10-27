New Covid-19 cases at Dundee school place ‘large numbers’ of pupils in quarantine

A number of pupils have been forced to self-isolate just one week after returning to school, following positive Covid-19 cases at Morgan Academy and Rowantree Nursery.

It is understood that an S4 pupil tested positive for the virus, resulting in a large number of the year group being told to quarantine to help control the spread.

Two children and one staff member are also thought to have received positive results at Rowantree Nursery.

However, the council’s children and families services convener, Stewart Hunter, said schools are coping well and adjusting to dealing with positive cases during the pandemic, which he said no one knew how to handle before.

Councillor Hunter said: “While I can’t comment on individual cases there has been a few confirmed cases within Dundee schools since being back after the October break.

“In a way I think we are getting used to dealing with positive cases now and schools are dealing with them as well as they can and are doing pretty well considering this is something they have never had to do before and would never have imagined having to do.

“We are working closely with public health and the priority has to be that people continue to keep each other safe by following advice such as not coming to school if they are feeling unwell and wearing masks while at school which everyone seems to be doing.

“We understand the effect lockdown had on young people’s mental health so it is of great importance to us that schools remain open and I think everyone is enjoying being back and seeing their friends in a safe way.

“It is difficult and it would be unrealistic to think that we could have no positive cases in schools, there is of course going to be cases but what really matters is how we deal with them when they arise and I think schools are doing a great job so far.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “We are aware of cases in the nursery and school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school and nursery have communicated with all families in their community directly about this.”