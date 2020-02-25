Dundee woman accused of attacking man in bath by stuffing toilet paper in his mouth

A new trial has been fixed for a woman accused of attacking her partner in a bath and stuffing toilet paper into his mouth

Tia McMillan, of Dunholm Road, is accused of repeatedly punching and seizing the man at an address on the same street on November 22 2018.

The 39-year-old allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into a bath before turning on the shower, soaking him in the process, and placing a wet towel over his face.

McMillan then allegedly shoved toilet paper into the man’s mouth when he attempted to cry out for help.

After she continued to plead not guilty, Sheriff Lorna Drummond scheduled a new trial for May with a pre-trial hearing in April.