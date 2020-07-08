Wednesday, July 8th 2020 Show Links
New course at the University of Dundee will tackle barriers faced by disabled learners

by Frances Rougvie
July 8, 2020, 9:55 am
© DC ThomsonProfessor Annalu Waller.
Professor Annalu Waller.

A new course has been developed by the University of Dundee which aims to enhance the learning experience of students facing educational barriers due to disability.

The MSc in Educational Assistive Technology will train individuals in how to implement and support the use of technology within education, to enable students with a broad range of learning difficulties and/or physical disabilities to access curriculum.

