New contractors to begin work on delayed Seagate development in Dundee

New contractors have taken over the building work at the long overdue housing development on Dundee’s Seagate.

A spokesman for Hillcrest Housing, who are behind the 28 home, £3.5 million development, confirmed the company had “parted ways” with the original developers Seagate Ltd and had re-tendered the work.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders has now taken over the project.

Development of the site began back in 2018, led by Seagate Ltd and Invertay Homes as the contractors.

The project was due to be completed by the summer of 2020.

Despite Covid-19 playing a part in the delay of the project, in November 2019 Dundee City Council revoked a traffic order for the development due to construction delays.

Company hope to outline new schedule

A spokesman for Hillcrest Homes, which is creating properties for the midmarket rental sector on the site, said: “We’ve parted ways with Seagate and have retendered ourself. We now have George Martin Builders undertaking the project.

“The Invertay Homes’ contract was with our appointed developer, Seagate Ltd and not with us, and we had no direct relationship with Invertay. As a result, any contractual issues regarding Invertay Homes was the responsibility of Seagate Ltd.

“In accordance with the Development Agreement, the contract with Seagate Ltd was terminated and the works retendered.

“A new contractor is now in place and work has already re-commenced on-site. We are working closely with the contractor to produce a new schedule for completion of the works.”

The homes are being built opposite Seagate bus station in a site that has lain empty since 2014.

The block, which remains covered in scaffolding, will also have space for a retail unit on the ground floor.

Work on the eight-storey building began in November 2018.