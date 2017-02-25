Simon Murray isn’t just trying to help Dundee United win promotion this season — with his contract running out, he knows he’s playing for his future.

But the flame-haired striker is so laid back about the situation, he’s almost horizontal.

That’s because his logic is simple — if he does all he can to successfully help with the first, the second will fall into place automatically.

In January, the Dundonian was the subject of two five-figure bids from Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol.

But were knocked back by the Tangerines on the ground they came nowhere close to their valuation of the striker.

It meant he missed out on a potentially-massive wage hike because regular Champions’ League participation has given Tiraspol plenty to splash out on salaries.

Again, though, none of that bothered Murray and, while he knows he has to get his future sorted over the next few months, his main focus is on helping United.

“When these stories are out there you see them in the papers and stuff, so you are aware of them, but I’m quite laid back about it all and my attitude is whatever happens will happen,” he said.

“Right now I’m just happy playing my football here. I’m enjoying it under the new manager and I want to help the team.

“I have spoken to the gaffer about my situation because, obviously, I’m out of contract at the end of the season and I will see what happens.

“We have had talks and we are kind of in the middle of speaking about things. You never know what will happen in the next few weeks.

“But the most important thing for me is that I do my best to help the team win matches and score as many goals as I can.

“If I do that, my situation will take care of itself.”

That task continues today with the visit of in-form Morton and Murray is going into the game believing Ray McKinnon’s team are on a high after winning last week’s Challenge Cup semi at Queen of the South.

After a disappointing league result at Falkirk the week before, he believes the victory in Dumfries has given United something to build on.

“Obviously, with the week before being disappointing, last week was good and we need to get back to winning ways in the league because we want a push until the end of the season.

“To be honest, when we went three up against Queens, the score probably flattered us a bit.

“We had three chances and we took them and sometimes you get games like that. And it was a good win at a difficult place. They’ve got their new manager and he’s given them a lift and Dumfries is never an easy place to go, so it has to give us a boost.

“Now it’s Morton and we are looking for a win to keep our home form going.

“We are unbeaten at Tannadice and we want that to continue for as long as possible.”

After losing to the ’Ton in the League Cup in September, in the Championship United have beaten them at Tannadice and drawn down at Cappielow.

Now Murray is looking to make it seven points from nine.

“The last game down at Morton was a good game even though it finished 0-0. We had a few chances that day and should have won the game, but they played well, too.

“The last time we played them here we kind of dominated them to be honest. On the bigger pitch at Tannadice we did well, so we will be looking to do the same again.”