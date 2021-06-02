New contract for Adam Legzdins as goalkeeper extends Dundee stay

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins will get his first taste of the Scottish Premiership next season after agreeing new terms with Dundee.

The former Burnley, Birmingham and Derby goalie has put pen to paper on a two-year deal after helping the club to promotion.

Tele Sport exclusively revealed a new offer had been made to Legzdins along with fellow out-of-contract team-mate Cammy Kerr at the weekend.

Signed on a short-term deal mid-season, the 34-year-old played a key role in the club’s play-off success.

And he’ll be back once more for pre-season later this month after agreeing to extend his stay in the city.

Legzdins arrived mid-season after leaving Premier League Burnley last summer.

The Englishman made his debut in a poor day at Ayr United before a troublesome calf injury kept him out of action for almost two months.

Jack Hamilton’s form in goal then kept the 34-year-old on the bench until the start of March.

A clean sheet and penalty save against Arbroath came in Legzdins second appearance before he made the No 1 spot his own.

He would go on to feature in the next 14 Dundee matches, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

That coincided with the Dark Blues best run of the season as they took the runners-up spot on the final day of the season.

And they continued that run through the play-offs before winning promotion at Rugby Park last Monday night.

An experienced goalkeeper who has featured for Birmingham City and Derby County in the English Championship, Legzdins has been a calming presence at the back for the Dark Blues.

A clear communicator, the goalie has proved his worth since arriving in November on a short-term deal.

Enough for manager James McPake to extend his stay until next year.