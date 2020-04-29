New community larder to be opened in St Mary’s to meet high demand

The team behind Kirkton Community Larder has warned Dundee to expect “a lot of trauma” even after the Covid-19 crisis ends.

Due to a rise in demand – especially from families, students and the self-employed – the team has been forced to open a new foodbank in St Mary’s.

And talks with the Red Cross have already begun to help the team plan for the longer term.

Eddie Baines, who works at the Kirkton Larder, explained: “Demand across all of Strathmartine has been mad. We’re getting about 150 people and counting a week.

© DC Thomson

“We’re running out of food. We have plenty of funding but getting those large quantities of food is hard. We’re getting as much food as possible.”

The volunteer reports the number of people seeking emergency food parcels has grown significantly since lockdown began.

St Mary’s was looking to provide food for up to 60 people and Eddie hoped they would not be inundated by a “huge amount of people” needing help.

He said: “There seems to be a lot more families coming to us than there was before.

“Lots of kids too. We’re trying to get more colouring books and pencils.”

“We’ve also seen lots of self-employed people and students from the colleges coming in,” he added.

“It’s a lot more of the larger families that we’ve been seeing as well. At least three quarters of our customers have been new faces. It’s been absolutely crazy.”

Kirkton Community Larder has been working with other food-delivery groups across Dundee during the Covid-19 crisis.

That collaboration is helping the city with its strategy to reach as many people as possible.

Eddie reassured those worried about the future of the foodbank that reserves had been built up, thanks in part to Dundee City Council donating food, rather than money.

As a result, the team is now planning how to cope with fallout after the Covid-19 crisis ends.

“The trauma of this all is going to affect a lot of people and we’ll need to deal with that, ” said Eddie.

“All of a sudden life changed for everyone. How do we just go back to normal after that?

“There’s going to be a lot of trauma,” he warned.

“We’ve already started talking to the Red Cross and they’re going to provide resources for us to work with people.”

The new larder will be open from 11am to 2pm on Tuesday at the St Mary’s Community Centre.

It will also be open from the same hours on a Thursday at The Attic on Beauly Avenue.