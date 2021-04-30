New community gardening library opens in Dundee

A group aiming to tackle climate change has opened a gardening library in Dundee.

Grow Dundee opened their gardening library at the MAXwell Centre in Hilltown on Friday.

The project was set up to encourage people to grow their own fruit and vegetables. They provide free access to gardening tools, books, seeds and plants.

Kate Treharne, chairwoman of the Campy Growers Association, said: “Ideally, each community garden or allotment in Dundee would have their own version of this library.”

“This would save money for many and minimise consumption and waste while maximising community learning and sharing about growing and eating fresh, healthy produce.

“These grass-roots initiatives add up to an important contribution to tackling the climate emergency.”

The majority of the tools and materials for the library were donated by the public.

Two small sheds and some additional tools were funded by the Scottish Climate Change Asset Fund, from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Project manager, Alison Goodfellow, said: “Garden volunteers and some of the local organisations and groups we support have often borrowed tools from us.

“We want to help more people to get into gardening, growing food and enjoying the mental and physical benefits of being in contact with nature.”

Unique group

Manuela de los Rios, Community Garden Mentor, said the Dundee group was unique among other community libraries.

The Dundee group offers both tools and seeds, whereas most groups just offer one service.

He said: “We are covering many of the different needs people have, from the seeds and pots to gardening tools and preserving equipment.

“We also have books to learn from and offer one to one guidance and advice.

“But best of all is the opportunity to join our really popular Facebook group ‘Grow Dundee’.

“This has over 850 members who are in touch daily to ask questions, share photos of their seedlings and plants.

“We all learn from each other. Many are beginners who grow on their windowsill or small garden.

“It also brings together groups from the many community gardens, orchards and allotments we have in Dundee.”

The MAXwell team and volunteers set up an online inventory, where more than 150 items are ready to be borrowed.

The group also has hundreds of seed packets and other materials that will be given away for free.

A spokesman from Keep Scotland Beautiful added: “The Maxwell Information Centre was awarded a grant of £9,000 for food growing equipment and an electric cargo bike as part of the Covid-19 response.

“Communities supported by the Community Climate Asset Fund are helping to tackle climate change and deliver Scotland’s green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Tool and Seed library will be open every Thursday at the MAXwell Community Garden.

Anyone can browse their inventory, sign up as a member and make a reservation beforehand on www.growdundee.blog.