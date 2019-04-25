New community centre in Dundee due to open in October

A new community centre for Menzieshill is set to open later this year.

It is hoped the building – incorporating community facilities, two sports halls, a library and a cafe – will open to the public in October.

But concerns were raised at Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee meeting that the centre could impact on existing facilities.

Lochee councillor Michael Marra asked for assurances about the future of the Lynch Sports Centre on South Road amid fears the new facility would leave it redundant.

He told the committee: “I would ask for a clear assurance for the site of the Lynch Centre. It’s a very similar facility and there have been ongoing concerns that the Lynch Centre may be earmarked for closure.

“I would look for council assurance that it would be retained.”

Policy and resources depute convener Willie Sawers insisted there are “no plans at present” to close Lynch Sports Centre. Stewart Murdoch, director of LACD, said: “The Lynch Centre still provides a gym to the area so there are no plans to close it. There is a plan to monitor it as the community centre is bedded in.”

The committee was told the new facility will be jointly run by three bodies. These are the council, a dedicated local management group and arm’s-length body Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD).

The centre will be run by a combination of council and LACD staff, with responsibilities shared across the board.

The sport halls will be open seven days a week, from 9am-10pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturday and 9am-9pm on Sunday.

Community facilities will only be available on weekdays unless specially requested, while the library will also be open Monday to Friday. Apart from special agreements, the halls will be chargable in line with other LACD facilities. The halls do not include gym facilities.

Planning permission for the new campus was granted in November 2017 but it took until August last year for construction to start.

The total cost of the project was estimated to be about £13.2 million – but the latest estimates now put the total cost at £13.35m.

Work is expected to finish in August, before the building is kitted out ahead of opening in October – almost four months behind schedule.

The delay has been blamed on bad weather and supplier difficulties, according to the council.