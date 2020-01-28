Public views sought over new coastal path between Monifieth and Broughty Ferry

Transport bosses are seeking the public’s views on improved walking and cycling routes between Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together on plans to upgrade the coastal path between the two neighbourhoods from Broughty Castle and across the local authority border up to South Union Street in Monifieth.

Artist’s impressions show a possible segregated cycling and pedestrian pathway through the Esplanade and the playing fields opposite Barnhill rock garden, with the option of a shared space shared by walkers and cyclists.

Other images show a proposed new surfaced path at West End Park west of Tayview Caravan Park.

© Google

There will also be a more direct route to the Esplanade from Bridge Street, improvements to the Balmossie Footbride, a new wider bridge at the Dighty Burn and a new puffin or toucan crossing on Dalhouse Road just before its junction with Bridge Street.

If the proposals are successful, the route would provide a continuous path for off-road walking and cycling.

Those behind the plans are hopeful of completing the process by the middle of the year before submitting a request for funding to Sustrans, as part of its Places for Everyone programme.

Dundee City Council’s city development convenor Alan Ross said: “I remember walking that way with the Kiltwalk and it was a nice walk, good for cycling as well as linking up Dundee and Angus.

“I go there quite often myself and there are a lot of cyclists, people walking dogs and all year round I think people like to use that route.

© DC Thomson

“From a Dundee point of view I would like to thank Angus for the work they have done on it.

“It is a great project and it is something that has been needed.

“The other great thing about it is the community has been involved in it.”

For full details of the proposals, visit: broughtyferryactivetravel.com.

Comments and suggestions can also be emailed to broughtyferry@systra.com.