New city centre eatery hopefully adding fresh flavour to Dundee

A young entrepreneur is hoping to breathe fresh life into the city centre with the opening of his new restaurant.

Usman Hyat, 24, is hoping to open Ozzy’s on the Murraygate later this week, inspired by his nickname.

The eatery, which will be in the unit that was occupied by Tastybites, will specialise in a range of gourmet burgers and piri-piri chicken.

Ozzy says the restaurant will also offer several variations of an all-day breakfast.

Speaking to the Tele, he said he wanted to do something different at the Murraygate end of the city centre.

He said: “There’s no other burger and chicken restaurants at this side of town.

“There are plenty of cafes, but few people are offering a place to sit down for a range of food as well as desserts.”

Ozzy says that he’s always been interested in food and thinks now is a good time to get into the sector.

With the imminent closure of nearby Tesco, Ozzy says he is also glad he can provide some employment opportunities.

He has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and says that younger people shouldn’t be afraid to go into business for themselves.

He said: “Everyone wants to try something different. There’s always a need for having different types of food and we hope to offer that to customers.

“We’ve taken on eight staff in total which are a mix of full time and part time staff.”

He added: “Just go for it. When you’re young you have more time to take risks. It’s better to do it when you don’t have as many other life commitments.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“There’s a range of help and support out there for new business owners that you can take advantage of.”

Items on the menu include a volcano burger and the “veggie one”.

Ozzy’s will specialise in a range of piri-piri chicken, offering a range of items with the popular marinades.

It will also serve a range of other items, including pizzas, hot dogs, macaroni and fish and chips.

More information on the menu and opening date can be found on the Ozzy’s Dundee Facebook page.