Plans to open a cinema at the Wellgate Shopping Centre in 2017 have been pushed back by two years, it has been revealed.

Light Cinemas had originally estimated that it would open a 900-seat complex within the Dundee shopping centre by the end of this year.

But in an exclusive interview with the Tele, director of Light Cinemas John Sullivan admitted there was no chance of that target being met now.

And he said the earliest it could reasonably be expected to open would be 2019.

Mr Sullivan said: “Clearly it’s not going to happen this year.

“From the time it would take to start the development to the time it finished construction, it would take two years.

“We’re in 2017 now, so we’re looking at 2019 at the rate it’s going.”

Mr Sullivan said the collapse of BHS would have also had a big impact on the development’s progress.

As a consequence, the shopping centre’s owners, Orchard Street are having to “re-work” their plans.

Mr Sullivan said: “The owners have invested a lot of time and money into the site.

“But they were clearly hit with the BHS situation and they are having to re-work that whole area as a result of that.

“It’s their shopping centre and we are the tenant — we have done our part, but we have to wait on the owners.”

But Mr Sullivan was adamant Light Cinemas is still dedicated to completing the project and delivering another cinema to the city.

He added: “We are still more than interested in this scheme.

“It’s not that we aren’t committed.

“We think it will be good for Dundee and the city centre if we get in there and our opinion on that hasn’t changed.

“The Wellgate is a powerful site and you don’t want it to stay the same for the next 15 years.”

It was in July 2013 that plans for a cinema at the Wellgate were first revealed.

The leisure complex was supposed to occupy 65,000 square feet and would have eight screens.

Light Cinemas say they have already invested more than £100,000 in the project.

Orchard Street declined to comment when approached by the Evening Telegraph.