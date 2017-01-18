Hopes that Montrose could get its own cinema have moved closer after Angus Council approved the sale of the old swimming pool to the Montrose Playhouse Committee today.

A statement on Facebook by the committee said: “The committee been working hard to bring a full-time cinema with added facilities to our area so this is great news as it will make quite a difference when we are applying for funding to external bodies having an asset of this nature.”

The team has organised several very successful fundraising activities in the past few years, including the Christmas market and outdoor cinema.

“Last Sunday, we had the first of our monthly film days in Montrose Academy Hall. The three films, Moana, Fantastic Beasts and Rogue one proved to be very popular and next month we have three other new films to see,” the statement added.

“Attendance at the films is very important as this will help to show potential funding sources there is sufficient demand for a community cinema and facilities in our area, so please help us to keep the momentum going.”