New Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Scone Palace

A Christmas drive-in cinema is coming to Scone this festive season.

Wee Man Drive-In will be hosting its first Scottish event at Scone Palace from December 16-22.

Two Christmas films will be shown every night for film lovers to watch from the safety of their own car.

Unique event

Some of the films that will be shown on the giant screen include ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, ‘Elf’, ‘The Grinch’ and even ‘Die Hard’.

Ally Menzies, the ‘wee man’ behind Wee Man Drive-In, said: “We are going to be in Scone for a week and we will be showing two films a night – a kids’ film and then an adult film.

“We are the only Scotland-based company that does this, everyone else just comes up to Scotland for two days and then goes back down south.

“I am an ex-soldier and when I lived down south I was known as ‘the wee man’ because I am only 5’4’’.

“’Wee man’ always stuck with me so it made sense for this to be the Wee Man Drive-In.

“Because of the coronavirus lockdown we have had to cancel most of our events in the central belt and we have had to move it all.

“It has been a nightmare, so we have decided to spend a whole week in Scone Palace.

“All the movies will be Christmas films but we will mix it about a bit.

“There will be a person on the gate to show tickets to and there will be priority for disabled people to sit near the front to watch the film.

“And food can be ordered through an app from the food vans.

“There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and all the usual stuff you can get from the cinema and it will all be delivered straight to your car.”

Ally is hoping he can also help families who would otherwise struggle to get a trip to the cinema with his drive-in.

He added: “Because everyone will be in their own bubble in the car, even if Perthshire is still in tier three by then we won’t want to cancel the event.

“We are also looking for a local car company to donate a car for the week to allow less fortunate families who can’t afford a car or to go out to the cinema to get them into the drive-in for a night.

“And disabled people don’t always get to the cinema either, such as kids with ADHD, but this will all be from the comfort of their own car so it is ideal for all families.”

After the Christmas film stint Ally says he hopes to take his drive-in cinema across Scotland showing classic films, including open air cinemas with deck chairs during the summer months.