New CHAS library opens at Errol Market with huge local support

By Alasdair Clark
August 1, 2021, 7:27 pm
New CHAS Library at Errol Market
CHAS Chief Executive Rami Okasha opens the library

A new CHAS charity library opened its doors at Errol Market in Perth for the first time on Sunday after months of hard work by volunteers.

Keen readers will be able to get their hands on books as well as magazines, puzzles and more at the new library.

All proceeds will be donated to CHAS [Children’s Hospices Across Scotland], which runs Rachel House in Kinross.

The new library was opened at Errol Airfield on Sunday by CHAS chief executive Rami Okasha.

New CHAS Library at Errol Market
The team have been hard at work to get the library ready

It will be run by charity fundraiser Jackie Campbell and a team of volunteers who have been working hard to set it up.

The venue was donated by businessman Morris Leslie, who had customised the interior for use and is helping with storage for the books.

Speaking to The Courier, Jackie said the opening had been a huge success with locals queuing up to offer support.

“It was really busy. We got amazing support from the community and local businesses.

The library was praised by locals

“We got great support from DC Thomson, who gave us a large supply of Oor Wullie annuals.

“We have a van called Wullie’s Wheels, so we were selling them from the van alongside.”

Jackie said it was fantastic to see the support after so much hard work: “We’ve been collecting books since March, but we didn’t get the keys until June 18.

“In six weeks we’ve turned it from empty shelves into a library, and everyone who came in commented on how good it looks and how well it was laid out.

Jackie said there was a great turnout

Once a month on a Saturday afternoon the library will host author-led reading sessions for kids.

Jackie said she also hopes the library will be a place people come to visit regularly, swapping their books and taking part in the activities.

“We are also planning crafting sessions,” she added.

All proceeds will go directly towards helping the children with life-shortening illnesses

CHAS community fundraiser, Ruathy Donald said: “We are excited to launch this exciting new fundraising library.

“All proceeds will go directly towards helping the children with life-shortening illnesses we support and their families right across Scotland.”

“This venture has certainly had its challenges and been very time consuming for all of us, but the support received from local businesses and local communities has been outstanding,” Jackie added.