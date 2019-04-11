New charity aims to bring ‘sunshine’ into lives of lonely and isolated in Fife

A newly-launched charity is aiming to “bring a little bit of sunshine” into the lives of lonely and isolated people in Fife.

Kirkcaldy-based Care and Share Companionship will link volunteers with older people who may be suffering in silence, isolated from friends, family and their communities.

The seed of the idea came from Teresa Naylor as she was enjoying a spring walk through Ravenscraig Park.

“I thought how wonderful it was, coming out of the darkness of winter,” she said.

That prompted her to think about establishing the scheme to help the over-60s and to give carers some respite.

Teresa said she wanted to make people feel they were still important members of the community.

“They may have low self-confidence, they may have lost a partner they’ve been with for 50-odd years, they may not have oomph to get out again into the community,” she said.

“It is all about making people feel valued.

“Care and Share Companionship aims to make these people visible again.”

Fife Provost Jim Leishman – whose wife Mary died 10 years ago – shared his own highly personal stories of social isolation at the launch event.

“For the first two months afterwards everything seemed fine, and family and friends came in,” he said.

“But then the visits started to drop off and you sit by yourself thinking ‘what can I do?’”

Mr Leishman urged potential volunteers to join up.

“We cannot do it all by ourselves – get another person to join in too,” he said.

“Our own time is a gift to someone else – 10 minutes of your time could be like 10 hours to them.”