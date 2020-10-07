New business in Mill o’ Mains unveils mural in tribute to Dundee’s ‘golden boy’

A new business in Mill o’ Mains has officially opened by commemorating a “golden boy” who grew up in the community.

A mural on the wall of Sheroos Indian takeaway in Hebrides Drive has paid homage to Steven Loftus, who took his own life 10 years ago, aged 23.

Steven’s mum, Yvonne Mullen, who was at the official opening of the restaurant on Monday, said she was overwhelmed by owner Yousaf Khan’s gesture of respect.

Yvonne said: “When we learned what Yousaf was planning to do we were completely overcome.

“It was very emotional for us but we are really happy that he has chosen to remember Steven with this mural.”

Steven’s body was found by his cousin, Martin Mullen, in Finlathen Park, Fintry, in the summer of 2010 – four days after he went missing.

Steven was born and raised in the Mill o’ Mains area and went to the local primary before attending Braeview Academy.

After school, he had worked with McTavish Ramsay, Tayside Contracts and Malcolm Construction in Dundee, and had latterly been employed by the Skene group.

In 2008, he suffered an accident at work in which he cut his face with a power saw – an injury that required 66 stitches and saw him diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although Steven’s personality changed after the accident, his mum said he remained as popular as ever.

“I was awfully proud of him,” said Yvonne.

“He was my golden boy, and when he phoned me, his name came up as ‘my golden boy one.’”

After she lost her son Yvonne threw herself into community work in Mill o’ Mains and led the fight to get a new community pavilion after the building was destroyed in a blaze three years ago.

Yvonne said: “As well as commemorating my son, Yousaf Khan has pledged to help the local community as much as he can, and will organise and hold fundraisers in aid of everyone here in Mill o’ Mains.”

Mr Khan said: “I just wanted to do something to remember Steven but also to help the community at Mill o’ Mains.

“I am happy to provide support for the area in any way I can.”