A proposal to build a new primary school at the site of an existing education facility has been lodged with Angus Council.

The plans are for a new-build on the site of the existing Ladyloan Primary at Millgate Loan in Arbroath.

The report accompanying the application said the new school will be a “tandem build” and will comprise of 11 classrooms, nursery and associated sports pitch, landscaping, parking and drop-off points.

The report said: “The site for the new school is situated on the town’s Ladyloan and is known locally as the “school beside the sea” given its close proximity to Arbroath Harbour.”

The report added it will require the demolition of the existing school and janitor’s house.

It said a number of consultations on the project have been held by Angus Council, adding: “Members of staff, pupils, neighbours and general public were invited to view the proposals.”

The report said all views were collated, taken on board and formed part of the final design proposal.

It said the location of the development, if approved, would be accessible by a variety of options, including walking, bus, cycling and vehicles.

It added: “A transport study has been undertaken to establish the wider strategy for the site.”