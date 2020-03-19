New boss says future is bright for Dundee’s transport museum

Alex Goodger didn’t quite walk 500 miles to Dundee for his new job as manager of the Museum of Transport.

But he did travel that far over two days and needed a jump start to his 1987 camper van to complete the journey from Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

Now Alex, 27, is rolling out his plans for the future of the popular venue as the move to Maryfield continues to motor along.

The self-confessed vintage car fan made the long trek north from his home and planned to stop off at the borders for an overnight stay.

However, Alex explained: “My miniature Bedford Bambi camper van broke down on the way and I needed a push start and a jump start to get it going.

“But I am here now and it is a pleasure to be working and living in Dundee and Scotland for the first time.”

He has been plunged into the coronavirus scare like every other business in the country and officials are meeting continually to discuss the way forward for the visitor centre.

However, Alex is also ready to implement the campaign to increase the popularity of the city’s transport museum and a cash drive to fund the move to Maryfield in the near future.

He said: “One of the first things I will be doing is meeting up with other museum and heritage managers to develop a package with the other sites and provide offers (to attract more people).

“I am going to introduce myself and discuss how we can work together at helping each other.

“It is a (big) task at a small museum because it is only five years old and now entering its sixth year and all of the income is self-generated, or at least the vast majority of the income is.

“So it will be about just looking into our support and that self-generating income as well as applying for grants.

“There is the retail side of the museum and the interpretation of that to work on. I will also be looking at signage in the museum.

“My main focus will be on managing and development of this site. Although we have Maryfield in the background, we don’t want to neglect this site.”

Alex will be helped in the push to improve the museum by its first development officer, Kate Southern, who signed up a few weeks ago.

And the duo are concentrating on boosting the bid for more numbers in visitors and finance.

He added: “There is a lot going on in Dundee with two universities and a diverse population and plenty of events throughout the city.

“And of course the V&A was heard about throughout the UK and the museum sector when it opened last year.

“So there were a few things that attracted me to the job and firstly there is the vintage cars and what I really liked about the museum is the restoration team of mechanics working on projects.

“So I maybe I can learn a few skills about touching up cars and learn new skills then I can repair my own vehicle.”