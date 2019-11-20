New book will celebrate 130 years of ground-breaking anatomical research at University of Dundee

A new book will celebrate 130 years of pioneering anatomical research at the University of Dundee.

To Bodies Gone charts the university’s teaching of anatomy from its days as a fledgling institution to the establishment of the “ground-breaking” Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID) in 2008.

The book will be launched at a reception at the university’s Dalhousie Building on November 22 featuring a panel event that will include former anatomy chair and world-renowned professor Dame Sue Black and former university principal Sir Pete Downes.

Author Eddie Small said: “Anatomy was initially viewed as a precursor to teaching medicine at the university, but over the decades the subject became an integral part of the institution.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Today, CAHID has become a backbone of the British legal system. The skills developed here at Dundee are implemented from Caithness to Cornwall.

“When Professor Dame Sue Black introduced Forensic Anthropology as a subject, Dundee became the go-to destination for police to come to when they needed help and we introduced a special module for police staff to allow them to deal with incidents of mass fatalities.

“CAHID is known as a place of innovation, becoming the first UK university to work solely with Thiel cadavers, and the home of technology that recognises hands and forearms to secure the convictions of child abusers. That is why Dundee is so highly regarded throughout the judicial world.”

The book’s launch event takes place in the Dalhousie Building on Old Hawkhill from 6pm.

Tickets to the free launch event are available online.