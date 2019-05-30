New book to feature Dundee’s remarkable Caniggia and Ravanelli era

The incredible story of Claudio Caniggia and Fabrizio Ravanelli’s time at Dundee FC will feature in a new book.

The Bird And The Feather will lift the lid on one of the most sensational periods in Scottish football history when two world superstars played at Dens.

The arrivals of Argentine World Cup hero Caniggia (The Bird) and Italian Champions League winner Ravanelli (The White Feather) in the early 2000s gave a big lift to the city.

Graeme Strachan, 38, was working as a journalist with the Tele at a time when sport took over the front pages.

The book tells the full story of a rollercoaster ride which eventually plunged off the rails – ending in huge debts, administration and the near closure of the club.

Amid the economic doom and gloom, former Sampdoria midfielder Ivano Bonetti arrived to manage Dundee in the summer of 2000 and pledged big-name signings and attractive football.

Caniggia sensationally agreed to turn his back on plans to finish his career in America and joined Dundee with a dream of making Argentina’s 2002 World Cup squad.

Graeme said: “This was a player most of us had grown up watching and now here he was in the Hilltown.

“Blonde wigs sold out, Caniggia masks did a roaring trade and the huge demand for Dundee shirts with his name on the back brought the club shop to a standstill.

“Suddenly Dundee games were being shown in South America, New Zealand and the West Indies and Diego Maradona was ready to jump on a plane to play for the Dark Blues.”

Caniggia left to join Rangers in 2001 but Dundee’s big spending continued. Bizarrely it became the second most popular club in China, behind Manchester United.

The book includes a foreword by the Tele’s chief football writer Tom Duthie and documents events which were taking place off the pitch as well.

Pre-sale copies of The Bird and the Feather: Caniggia and Ravanelli’s Dundee Adventures are available from dcthomsonshop.co.uk or by calling 0800 318 846.