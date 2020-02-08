New book to detail the history of Dundee’s bustling tram network

A book on Dundee’s iconic trams is to be released next month.

And officials at the Museum of Transport in the city have warmly welcomed the news of Lost Tramways of Scotland: Dundee being published.

Spokesman Derek Simpson, who has just written a book with the working title Dundee Buses – From Green to Blue, said: “We are absolutely delighted that there is a book coming out on the trams.

“The more people who are educated about the history of Dundee’s transport the better, and especially trams.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It is ironic that trams are being talked about now and authorities being urged to bring them back after all these years when they were all discarded as being a bad idea throughout the country.

“Now Edinburgh has tramways again and there has been talk of bringing back trams to Dundee, especially with them being environmentally friendly.”

The author of Lost Tramways series is Peter Waller and he documents the rise then demise of the transport system in Dundee.

His book, which is crammed with photographs, includes how such systems developed and both served and affected their communities.

© Supplied

It also depicts how their growth ran alongside the progress of an expanding and modernising city.

Mr Waller said: “With the peak of Dundee’s tramway services consisting of 16.5 miles of track and operating in the interwar years, the service extended to places such as Downfield, Maryfield, Lochee and Ninewells, as well as incorporating the whole city centre.

“Sadly, due to the conversion to busses, it too was finally forced to close, with the final trams operating on 25 October 1956.Dundee was widely considered to be one of the more secure services in the British Isles…The system’s Achilles’ heel was, however, the age of the fleet.”

Mr Simpson added: “I think the book will be popular because Dundee people love talking about trams and buses. The Dundee folk love their buses as I have found out with researching my book which should be out in April, all going to plan.”

The book is published, by Graffan, on February 20.