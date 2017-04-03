A Dundee writer’s dedication to charting the life and times of a historic shipyard has spawned a third evolution of his labour-of-love book.

Jack Reilly’s The Caledon Shipyard: The Foundation, The People, The Ships and its Demise was first published in 2013 after five decades of research.

The 76-year-old started his career at the Caledon yard in 1955 and rose to become a senior technical manager.

He launched his book with the support of the Dundee Museum of Transport, Creative Scotland, the Alexander Moncur Trust, the William S. Phillips Fund and DC Thomson after searching high and low for a publisher.

Since then, Jack has been inundated with new information about the yard’s 107-year history, and he has added the extra detail to subsequent editions.

Jack said: “When I brought it out the first time around, people were sending in pictures and information about the Caledon straight away. That has added another 43 pages to the book and I’m still getting sent more.”

Jack began collating information about the 500 ships built at the yard, and the people behind them, when he started as an apprentice engineer.

He said: “I’ve built this up over the years, collecting photographs of the ships I worked on — I always kept pictures.

“People just keep coming to me – people who are ex-Caledon, or their families have been phoning saying they have something to show me.”

At its peak in the 1930s, the shipyard employed 4,000, and another 2,000 at the Lilybank Engine Works in Kembank Street.

However, following the rise of cheaper subsidised shipyards abroad, Caledon closed its doors in 1981.

“What we have to remember most of all about shipyards is that they employed all the trades,” Jack said.

“For every person employed at the shipyard, there were about four or five providing services and goods to it.

“But you couldn’t compete with subsidised shipyards — Caledon wasn’t the worst performer, but it was the first to be forcibly closed. It wasn’t doing badly.”

Jack, from Baxter Park, returned to Dundee in 2000 after a stint abroad and resumed work on the book.

He said: “It’s not something I’m making any money from. That wasn’t my intention. I said from the start that I’m going to put them out for a price a Caledon pensioner can afford.

“I tend to put some books out into the schools, to Heritage Scotland and the Museum of Transport. This is a project for the City of Dundee.”

With work under way on a fourth edition to be published later this year, Jack is setting his sights high.

He said: “My final objective would be to get pictures of every ship the Caledon yard ever built. It could be an impossible task, as in 1874 cameras were just coming in — even the newspapers were using sketches, not pictures. I’m hoping there may be sketches out there of the earlier ships.

“I think we’ve got another 24 pages so far for the next edition, so I’ll just keep working at it.”