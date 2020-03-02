New book charts rise and fall of Dundee’s iconic tram system

A new book on Dundee’s iconic tram system has been published.

Lost Tramways of Scotland: Dundee by Peter Waller charts the rise and eventual fall of the city’s once popular transport system, from the late 19th Century to its closure in the 1950s.

Featuring stunning black and white images from bygone eras, the book includes chapters on several of the route’s key tram stops, from the city centre out to Maryfield, Lochee and Ninewells.

It also explains how tram systems developed and served their communities, and how their growth ran alongside the progress of an expanding and modernising city.

Mr Waller said: “Dundee was widely considered to be one of the more secure services in the British Isles.

“The Achilles’ heel of the system was, however, the age of the fleet.

“With the peak of Dundee’s tramway services consisting of 16.5 miles of track and operating in the interwar years, the service extended to places such as Downfield, Maryfield, Lochee and Ninewells, as well as incorporating the whole city centre.

“Sadly, due to the conversion to buses, it was finally forced to close, with the final trams operating on October 25 1956.”

The book has been endorsed by officials at Dundee Museum of Transport.

Spokesman Derek Simpson, who has just written a book about the city’s buses, said: “We are absolutely delighted that there is a book about the trams.

“The more people who are educated about the history of Dundee’s transport – especially trams – the better.

“It is ironic that trams are being talked about again and authorities are being urged to bring them back after all these years when they were discarded throughout the country as being a bad idea.

“Now Edinburgh has trams again and there has been talk of bringing them back to Dundee, especially because they are environmentally friendly.

“I think the book will be popular because people love talking about trams and buses.”

Lost Tramways of Scotland: Dundee is published by Graffeg.

We have 10 copies of Lost Tramways of Scotland: Dundee to give away. See today’s Evening Telegraph for details and to enter.