New book by local author explores history of Forfar’s streets and their names

An Angus historian has taken a trip down memory lane to produce a second book exploring Forfar in years gone by.

In the book, Forfar – Its Streets And Its Places, Alex Whyte has moved away from street names and their derivations to reveal the history behind the town’s buildings, their uses and their occupants.

It follows on from Forfar and District Historical Society’s 2001 publication Looking Down on Forfar.

In his introduction, Mr Whyte acknowledges the ever-changing nature of the town and explains how the streetscape may have changed in the time it took him to publish the latest volume.

He has trawled the archives for his research, drawing on information from valuation rolls, directories and local newspapers.

“Much else of the information is from hearsay, gossip, people’s memory and opinion,” he said.

The book is not intended to be a Forfar directory but rather an account of what has gone before and how the buildings, places and spaces have impacted on the town and its inhabitants.

It covers an array of properties and features in the town, including banks and burns, churches and cinemas, factories and private and public buildings.

Vol 2 of Forfar – Its Streets And Its Places is again published by Forfar and District Historical Society.