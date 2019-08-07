New Blether Bus route revealed, but Dundee councillor calls it ‘pale imitation’

The route of a bus service fast-tracked into existence by council chiefs for older people in the West End has been revealed.

Running from 9.30am-2.30pm on weekdays, the Balgay Blether Bus will stop on Miller’s Wynd, Speed Street and Newhall Gardens, as well as at Royal Victoria Hospital and Tesco South Road.

The route has been decided through community consultation sessions held in the last month after the council opted to scrap the subsidised 204 service.

However, the bus can be hailed at any time on its journey – so streets such as Glamis Drive, Elmwood Road, Perth Road and Blackness Road are served as well.

But unlike the 204, the Blether Bus will not serve Magdalen Green – a deliberate decision after Xplore Dundee offered to alter the route of its service 4.

Windsor Street resident Doris McLaren, 93, who spearheaded a campaign to save the 204, believes time will tell whether the combination of services will work.

“The council could have avoided all of this if it had just got on the 204 and spoken to people and cut out wasted mileage following other routes,” she said.

“I’ve now got the number 4, thank goodness, but there are some people who still have no bus at all west of Windsor Street.

“I hope the council comes to its senses and puts the 204 back on. They’ve dug themselves this hole and time alone will tell.”

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson described the route as “a pale imitation” of the 204.

He said: “The Blether Bus route misses out both the city centre and Ninewells Hospital that the 204 covers, has much less room for passengers on board than the 204 and has a much more restricted timetable with the last minibus leaving before 2pm.

“Does the SNP think older people don’t go out after 2pm?

“The 204 is not just a bus – it’s been a real community and many local people are so saddened that it is being axed.”

City development convener Councillor Alan Ross said: “We believe that this is the most effective and efficient route but one of the great things about the Blether Bus is its flexibility, which means we can review the route at relatively short notice.

“I’m sure that the community will get behind the Balgay Blether Bus which has been created for them and with them.”

The service is only for the over-60s and starts on August 12.