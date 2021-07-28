Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

New Blairgowrie centre: Councillors raise residents’ parking fears during committee meeting

By Amie Flett
July 28, 2021, 6:33 pm
Outside the Blairgowrie recreation centre.
Outside the Blairgowrie recreation centre.

Concerns about potential parking issues caused by the new Blairgowrie recreation centre have been raised by councillors during a committee meeting.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and development management committee met on Wednesday to discuss a proposal of application notice for the new facility.

It was a chance for members to discuss some key issues relating to the project before a full planning application is brought forward.

The £24 million centre will include a swimming pool, an outside sports pitch and parking.

Continuous delays

The development, which was originally planned to open in 2020, continuously been hit with delays.

But if planning permission is approved, the centre will open in November 2023.

Residents of Beeches Road, opposite Blairgowrie High School, have highlighted their concerns about the plans.

One resident, who has been battling with Perth and Kinross Council for over nine years about parking issues outside his home, believes the facility will make issues with parking on his street even worse.

James Reeves, 90, from Beeches Road, believes parking issues on his street will only get worse due to plans for the new recreation centre in Blairgowrie.

During the meeting, local councillor Bob Brawn highlighted residents’ concerns.

Mr Brawn said parking has been “a long-standing problem” in the Beeches Road area.

He said: “I know the demolition of the existing building will open up more parking spaces.

“But I think we should be considering maximising the number of parking spaces there to alleviate the problem of parking for local residents in the area.”

Mr Brawn is also concerned about parking during construction.

He said: “There is to be a temporary car park put on the site of the existing building facing on to Beeches Road.

Blairgowrie recreation centre car park where construction vehicles will access the site.

“There will be limited parking there, I think, with the existing car park being used for construction.”

Mr Brawn is calling for signage to be put up, pointing people to other parking areas.

Councillor Tom McEwan agreed with the points – while also highlighting the need for electric parking bays.

The full planning application will be brought forward at a later stage.

Nine-year parking battle continues with dispute over Blairgowrie recreation centre plans