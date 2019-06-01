New bike for Dundee paperboy following kind donation after theft

A boy who had his bike stolen while he was out delivering papers has been given new wheels, thanks to a kind donation from a local businessman.

Kenny Adams, 38, from the Woodside area, donated £350 to 11-year-old Keir Rollo to get the new transport after hearing of the theft.

The Tele previously reported how Keir was watched by the brazen thief, who then made off with his bike after the schoolboy had gone to collect his papers from Graham Street News, on Haywood Drive.

His dad Stephen said: “We were inundated with responses since the story of Keir’s bike being stolen was in the Tele.

“Kenny approached us with a large donation of £350 towards a new bike. Keir is absolutely over the moon. We just wanted to get the story out there so that the bike was too hot to handle and so that it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

“We weren’t expecting anything like this to happen – it’s a really happy ending to a terrible story.”

Kenny, owner of K Cars, on Ogilvie Street, also offered Keir a Saturday job washing cars at his garage and a drive in a sports car, possibly a red Porsche.

He said: “Keir is from my area and I’ve often seen him around delivering papers.

“I read the article about his bike and was saddened by it, I thought that’s not fair.

“I also thought how refreshing it was to see a young boy of that age wanting to work and earn some money.

“I wanted to do something to help, so I said I would donate some money towards his new bike, get him down here for a hurl about in one of the sports cars to boost his confidence, and I offered him a job here washing cars.”

Kenny added that he hoped these experiences would help build Keir’s confidence after we reported the theft had left him too scared to go back on his rounds.

Dad Stephen said Keir has since returned to his paper round, however the theft appears to have had a lasting impact on his son.

Stephen said: “He’s very weary about people he doesn’t know being around him in general, not just on his rounds, which is sad to see because he was very outgoing before.

“We’ve told him you can’t let people defeat you like this.”