Health officials are set to launch a new attempt to tackle obesity in Dundee — including funding free weight-loss classes for women.

The Dundee Partnership, which includes the city council, NHS Tayside, Police Scotland and Scottish Enterprise, is so concerned about obesity levels in the city that it’s planning drastic action to deal with it.

The partnership says obesity is more prevalent in Tayside than the rest of Scotland.

A report by the partnership claims that since 1980, there has been a twofold increase in child and adolescent obesity in Scotland and a sixfold increase in adult obesity.

The report said: “Estimates show that for people aged over 16, Tayside has a higher prevalence than Scotland as a whole and it’s reasonable to conclude the prevalence of overweight and obesity is high in Dundee.

“As well as harm to individuals, obesity significantly harms communities by leading to a less physically active population, decreased productivity and increased sickness absence.”

The partnership says it will take action “including developing an obesity framework for Dundee, increase walking opportunities including recruitment training and support of volunteers and increasing the number of women of childbearing age accessing free commercial weight management programmes and achieving weight loss”.

Dr Laura Stewart, nutrition and dietetic services lead for weight management for NHS Tayside, said money for the scheme was being made available through the Scottish Government’s maternal and infant nutrition — MIN — project.

She said: “It’s hoped that by offering women between the ages of 16 to 45 free access to diet classes we will be helping with weight management for the entire family.

“The money is specifically for women in this age bracket. However, I would be delighted to see free weight loss classes offered to the wider population.”

Stuart McRobbie — weight loss consultant with Slimming World in Dundee — says that although he welcomes the initiative, he’s disappointed that the free classes are only being offered to women.

Stuart, 53, who lost seven-and-a-half stone — dropping from just under 20 stone to 12 stone — said that he alone had 30 men in Dundee attending his weight-loss classes.

He added: “Men find it much harder to attend slimming classes but they need help as much as women.

“If they too were offered free classes I think that very many more would be encouraged to go along.”

Fiona McCurdy, a consultant and team developer with Slimming World in Dundee, said there were 11 groups locally but demand means the organisation could have double that.

She said: “People need to be educated about changing their lifestyle.

“It’s easy to lose weight but it’s changing to a healthy lifestyle that’s the hard bit.

“Obesity is a major issue in Dundee, with easy access to unhealthy and fast food one of the main contributors.

“It’s disappointing free access is only to be given to woman of childbearing age.”

Laura Rundle, 35, from Tayport recently lost nine stone in 25 weeks having gone to slimming classes.

Now a diet consultant with Cambridge Weight Plan, Laura said: “Free classes are a great idea but I would like to see them for men too.”

Children are among fattest in Scotland

The most recent figures published reveal that Dundee children are the fattest in mainland Scotland.

Of the 1,502 P1 pupils who had their body mass index measured, the proportion who reached the criteria for overweight, obese or severely obese had risen to 18.7% across the year 2014/15.

Immediately after the figures were published, a new initiative was rolled out at three Dundee primary schools.

The statistics raised concerns as it was also revealed at the same time that there is a strong link between obesity, Type II diabetes and coronary heart disease (CHD).

Children at the schools in the East End ward are taking part in a four-year project aimed at tackling childhood obesity.

The project also set out to improve the lifestyle of children at home, at school and in the community, with the East End identified as the most suitable ward to pilot the scheme.

At the roll-out of the project, Audrey White, senior officer for health and wellbeing in the children and families service, said 58% of four to eight-year-olds get less than one hour of physical activity a day.

She said that schools had requested help to implement the daily mile — a scheme which sees kids walk or run a mile each day.

Former education convener councillor Stewart Hunter, now licencing convener, previously praised the efforts to tackle obesity.

He said: “Our Active School team aims to increase overall participation in physical activity. We’re also involved in making sure there are healthy options at school.”