Dundonian football fans have say on attempts to lift bin booze ban in Scottish football

A controversial call by a new Scottish football club owner to end the ban on booze and sell it to fans inside grounds has reignited a decades-old debate.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has insisted the 40 year official ban on Scottish supporters bringing alcohol into stadia should be lifted.

And the Easter Road chief reckons it is effectively a financial penalty on clubs who could rake in fortunes from selling drink to punters as well as corporate hospitality guests.

Strict licensing laws in Scotland even prevent corporate guests from taking drinks to their seats in the grounds and they must be consumed away from the view of fans in the stadium.

Football authorities moved to prevent supporters taking cans and bottles of drink into club venues following the infamous 1980 Scottish Cup final riot when Celtic and Rangers fans fought running battles on the pitch.

Dundee drinkers had mixed views on the proposal.

Alex Brannan, 72, from Douglas, is a Celtic follower and remembered the rioting in the 1980 cup final.

But he says it is time to reverse the thinking and bring in the move to sell drink to fans.

He said: “I think it is a good thing and should be brought in. It would keep people off the streets boozing and into the one area where you can keep an eye on it.

Meanwhile, yoga and pilates instructor, Ali Henderson, 57, from Dundee, said: “I am not a football fan, but you would have to be really careful selling alcohol to supporters inside grounds.

“You would have to limit it to maybe two drinks and there is the under-age drinkers issue to consider.”

Dundee FC’s managing director John Nelms previously said he was in favour of lifting the ban and selling pints to punters.

He said: “We’re in the entertainment business and having a beer and watching the match with your mates would be fantastic.

“I was at a Man City v Liverpool match and they had beer at that game.

“They are football fans and they behaved appropriately.

“I know there have been problems in the past but in the modern day, I think it’s much less of an issue. I also think it would help boost attendances, especially for the smaller clubs.”

Dundee Utd has been approached for comment.