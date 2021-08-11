New barbecue venture specialising in smoked meats to open in popular Dundee bar

A new barbecue food offering will open in one of the city’s most popular bars later this month, bringing two independent businesses into partnership.

Smoked B-B-Q will launch its kitchen residency at Captain’s Cabin on Ward Road to the public on Thursday August 26, bringing a new smokehouse offering to the city centre.

The partnership comes as Chris Symonds, who owns 3 Session Street and Tom’s on Temple Lane, teams up with Simon Cruickshank and Sean Bennet, tenants of Captain’s Cabin.

Serving up food from 4pm to 10pm daily, Chris has employed three kitchen staff and he will also be working to bring the vision to life.

Firing up

With a whole range of barbecue and smokehouse favourites on the menu, customers can expect everything from a range of small plates, smoked goods and sharing dishes to indulge in.

On the small plates offering expect jalapeno poppers, nachos, poutine, chicken wings and mini burger sliders.

From the smoker, there will be smoked chicken legs, brisket, pork belly, dry rub ribs mopped with a house barbecue sauce, ham hough, maple bacon and more.

There will also be other dishes including mac and cheese, a smoked aubergine dip, beef dip and fries and a hot dog with pulled pork and crispy onions, to name a few.

Chris said: “We’re taking residency in Captain’s Cabin who have got a brilliant sized kitchen and venue.

“The team didn’t really want to take on the kitchen side of things, whereas I’m the opposite as we have Session Street and Tom’s already and it seemed like a good time to add another kitchen into the mix.

“We were looking for a venue initially but after we had a chat with the team it just seemed like the perfect fit for this style of food.”

Delivering the goods

Offering food delivery via platforms including Dundee’s independent delivery firm, Zippy D, Chris and his team are looking forward to opening in two weeks’ time.

Delivery will open from 5pm every night and will be available until closing, or the food has sold out.

Chris added: “It is a good radius for us doing Zippy D or any other delivery being based at Captain’s Table. Most people are used to smokehouses being quite expensive, but we’ve priced it to the venue’s clientele so it will be more affordable.

“We’ve got brilliant smokers and we’ll have dry rub and St Louis-style rubs, brisket slow cooked for 16 hours and there’s also a food challenge available for everyone to try and beat.

“Everything you’d expect from a barbecue joint will be there – it is barbecue food with a bit of attitude.

“We will have our own QR code to order and pay within the venue so it will be easy for the customers and the front of house of Captain’s Cabin to operate, too. And we are going to have our own merchandise.

“Smoked B-B-Q will be a separate brand from Captain’s Cabin. This is two independent companies coming together and supporting each other.”

