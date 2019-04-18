New arrivals at Dundee United have improved squad for top-tier push

Dundee United still have work to do if they are to win promotion this season but gaffer Robbie Neilson believes if he hadn’t rebuilt his team in the January transfer window their chances would have long since faded to nothing.

In all, Robbie made 11 additions to the first-team dressing-room just after the turn of the year and tonight the Tele takes a look at the impact made by the new men.

Calum Butcher: Apps 11.

The 28-year-old’s return for a second spell at Tannadice was not universally welcomed by Arabs, but the tough-tackling midfielder has definitely been a success since joining from Mansfield. Butcher has added steel in the middle of the park and chipped in with the winner over Championship leaders Ross County last month. 8/10.

Mark Connolly: Apps 9.

Another tough tackler and a man with experience of the game up here from spells with St Johnstone and, in particular, Kilmarnock. The 27-year-old Irishman is a no-nonsense centre-half who’s not slow to let those around him know it if they’re not pulling their weight. 7/10.

Morgaro Gomis: Apps 8.

Boss Robbie Neilson made it clear when he handed Gomis a third spell at United via a short-term contract he was being signed as cover. It has been handy to have his experience in reserve but he’s unlikely to be retained for next season. 6/10.

Ian Harkes: Apps 14.

The 24-year-old American has brought energy to the middle of the park and impressed with his box-to-box performances. Son of former USA international John, Harkes was very much a signing for the long term but he has settled quickly. 7/10.

Ross Laidlaw: Apps 0.

The keeper was brought in on loan to cover for Benjamin Siegrist after Matej Rakovan asked to be released from his contract. So far he has not been called into action. No mark.

Aidan Nesbitt: Apps 7.

The 22-year-old is on a short-term deal, having worked with the manager at MK Dons. Once a highly-rated Celtic kid, Nesbitt showed promise in his early appearances but his game time has become infrequent. 5/10.

Peter Pawlett: Apps 12.

One of the high-profile signings when he moved up from MK Dons, Pawlett was well known to United fans from his time with Aberdeen. While injuries and a lack of game time before he arrived mean it will be next season before the best is seen of him, he’s still shown his quality. 7/10.

Mark Reynolds: Apps 11.

Having suffered a serious knee injury last summer, the decision to bring the defender on loan from Aberdeen looked a gamble. Neilson showed his faith in the 31-year-old by handing him the captaincy and Reynolds has repaid him with a string of top-class displays. 9/10.

Charlie Seaman: Apps 11.

Little was known of the 19-year-old full-back when he arrived on loan from Bournemouth and he came with little first-team experience. At times his form has been patchy but he’s done enough to show why the Premier League outfit rate him. 6/10.

Cammy Smith: Apps 10.

Robbie Neilson had to work hard to persuade St Mirren to release Smith and there was talk of the Paisley board blocking the move. Smith had a frustrating loan spell at United when he was an Aberdeen player and his first few months back have followed a similar pattern. 6/10.

Osman Sow: Apps 6.

United paid a five-figure fee to MK Dons for the Swede. The injury problems that hit him in down in England have continued and he’s managed only two starts so far. One was against Ayr United last week and he did show some nice touches. 5/10.