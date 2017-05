Retail giant Argos is set to open a new outlet in Dundee.

The catalogue firm is planning to bring one of its “digital” stores to Baldovie — where it will be hosted inside the existing Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The shop — a smaller version than its normal outlets — will give customers the chance to buy thousands of products in-store and order a number of other goods for collection.

