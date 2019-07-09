New app created by Dundee University students aims to reduce food waste

A mobile phone app designed to reduce food waste by listing overstocked items in real time is ready to hit the shelves, thanks to a Dundee University student.

Foodito has been developed by second-year student Donavere Benjamin-Mohan and a team of fellow students from across the UK, who believe it could revolutionise supermarket shopping.

However, the app could be consigned to the footnotes of history before it is launched if it does not pass an online vote in the Global Startup Weekend Sustainable Revolution contest.

Donavere, originally from London, said: “Supermarkets waste about £43 billion worth of food every year, while at the same time about 36 million people each year die of starvation.

“Our app creates a radical, affordable, yet sustainable way of shopping to prevent food waste in supermarkets.”

Any votes cast for the app before Saturday could help his team secure a spot at the prestigious ChangeNow Summit 2020 final in Paris, where the app can be shown off to lucrative investors and potential partners.

Donavere, who studies international relations and politics, is currently interning with the British Council in China.

Votes can be cast for Foodito online at global-sustainable- revolution.com.