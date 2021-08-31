Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

New Angus Glens Rotary Club makes flying start in projects at home and abroad

By Graham Brown
August 31, 2021, 9:43 am
Angus Glens Rotary Club members at the charter ceremony. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus Glens Rotary Club members at the charter ceremony. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

A new Angus Rotary Club has emerged from the gloom and restrictions of the Covid pandemic.

The Angus Glens group is the international organisation’s first new club in Britain this year.

Behind the scenes work has been going on for a number of months, but the club formal marked its milestone arrival into Rotary at a weekend charter ceremony.

The group has been forming since the beginning of this year, but Covid restrictions prevented face-to-face meetings.

However, the growing membership of 21 has already been involved in a number of local and overseas initiatives.

Its flying start has included spending £1,200 to fund two shelterboxes bound for Haiti following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the Caribbean island nation’s Tiburon Peninsula earlier this month.

The natural disaster claimed more than 2,000 lives and left in excess of 12,000 Hiatians injured.

Each shelterbox contains essential equipment including a family tent, blankets, groundsheet, water storage, cooking utensils and mosquito nets for those who have lost their homes.

Charter presentation

Inaugural president James Arnott receives the Rotary charter from District Governor-elect Ken McLennan. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The new club’s first president, well-known Angus farmer James Arnott said the membership is drawn from the wider Kirriemuir area.

He said: “Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, members have been active by running two afternoon tea delivery events, litter picking and assisting with funding for a defibrillator at Kilry.”

The Rotarians have also sent tools abroad and been involved in a partnership with Kirriemuir Community Council to transform an old phone box into a book swap library.

Mr Arnott added: “With the relaxation of restrictions, we were delighted to be able to meet at Mains of Coul farm to celebrate the granting of the Rotary charter.

District Governor-elect Ken McLennan made the charter presentation to Mr Arnott.

He wished them well for the future in pursuit of the Rotary’s ideals by helping their local community and those internationally.

The presentation was attended by around 55 people including the new Rotarians, their families and guests from neighbouring Rotary clubs.

Mr Arnott added: I’m honoured to be elected as president of the club, with members covering a wide range of business and practical experience.

“I am particularly pleased that the membership includes a solid base of young, active and keen new members and am confident of success now and in the years to come.”

The new club meets Kirriemuir’s Thrums Hotel on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

New members are welcome and anyone interested in joining should contact Mr Arnott at james@coulangus.com