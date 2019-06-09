New airport bus ready to take off across Dundee and Xplore the country

Bus operator Xplore Dundee has unveiled its new airport service bus.

Its X90 Airport Xpress is one of the firm’s Xplore More journeys – which also include express transport to concerts across Scotland.

The non-stop X90 will run from Dundee city centre to Edinburgh Airport, with an expected journey time of an hour and 20 minutes.

A dozen new drivers have been recruited to cover the extensive service, which departs every 90 minutes from Union Street in Dundee between 2.30am and 11.30pm.

Xplore hopes to attract business from holidaymakers and business travellers alike who fly from the capital.

The firm’s managing director Christine McGlasson said bookings were already coming in “thick and fast” for the new service, while Edinburgh Airport boss Gordon Dewar called the X90 a “relaxing” direct link.