New affordable housing complex for Arbroath approved by Angus Council

A new affordable housing complex is set to be built in Arbroath after Angus Council granted planning permission.

Fourteen “affordable” flats will be erected on an area of land at Mayfield Terrace in the town, each of which will be a one-bedroom unit.

The application outlined that area of land at Mayfield Terrace is “within the Arbroath Development Boundary and is not allocated or otherwise identified for development”.

It is also located within an established residential area and was previously the site of three-storey blocks of flats that were adjoining the row of shops south of the site.

It is proposed that the 14 flats will comprise of three blocks.

Two, which will be located at the north and west of the site, will be made up of two-storey semi-detached blocks, providing four flats in each.

The third block will be at the east of the site and will be a two-storey terraced style block that would provide six flats.

The application outlines that “all blocks would have frontages facing out towards Mayfield Terrace and an inner courtyard with washing line enclosure would be provided in the centre of the site”,

It is also detailed that “areas of open space would be provided at the sides and rear of the blocks and at the corners of the site”, which would see “nine new larger trees and a number of new shrubs provided throughout the site.”

Space for a total of 12 cars will also be provided “adjacent to the two semi-detached blocks and

forward of the terraced block”.

A supporting statement said the development would “add to the mix of property sizes in the surrounding area and access arrangements to accommodate the differing needs in the local community are included in the design”.

It was also argued that “the proposed dwellings would provide an acceptable

residential environment for future occupants”, as well as being an “acceptable distance from existing dwellings”.

The flats which were on the land previously, stated in the application to to be 36 – 53 Mayfield Terrace, were granted a demolition warrant and were torn down in February 2007.

Whilst the site has re-generated in the intervening years to the appearance of an area of grassland, the ground survey supporting information indicates there is potential contamination issues with the land that would be “remediated as part of the proposed development.”

