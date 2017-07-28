Plans for a £1.5 million adventure centre in Dundee have been approved.

Dundee City Council has given the green light for proposals to create a children’s play attraction in the former Dens Road Market.

The proposed complex will include 10-pin bowling, trampolines, slides, a roller glider, a mini-golf course and a cafe — as well as space for eating in and hosting parties.

Local businessman Chris Airlie bought the site in 2013.

He said he became inspired to create the children’s play zone after becoming frustrated at the lack of activities on offer for the city’s youngsters.

Mr Airlie has previously spoken of creating Europe’s largest roller glider — a ride similar to an indoor zip wire. After being granted planning permission for his vision, Mr Airlie said: “It’s great news, I’m very pleased.

“We can now speak to the people involved in the construction and with the banks.

“There’s quite a lot to do.”

Mr Airlie hopes the centre will be open for business by April and will employ more than 30 members of staff.

He said: “There’s going to be a roller glider, trampolines, black light golf and kids’ climbing frames and chutes. There’s quite a lot going into it.

“I have kids and I have always had to take them to Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen to entertain them. Now they can stay in the area.

“We’re hoping to be open for Easter — we’re aiming for April.”

Mr Airlie added that a rope-themed adventure course and a climbing wall are also planned.

It is understood the building’s roof has become rotten and will have to be removed as part of the construction.

A spokesman for Dundee firm ARKTX, the architects behind the plans, said the company was “delighted” with the news and is now looking forward to “lodging detailed plans”.