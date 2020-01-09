New £70m housing and industrial park set for Carnoustie could create 300 jobs

A £70 million housing and business development could bring 300 jobs to Tayside.

The Pitskelly Project in Carnoustie is a two-pronged plan to build 250 homes plus a business park and provide a major boost to the local economy.

Plans by DJ Laing Group, in a joint move with Persimmon Homes, have been approved by Angus Council and included in the housing project are 63 affordable houses.

David Laing, chairman of the DJ Laing Group, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for our company and Carnoustie.

“Local businesses will be able to achieve their expansion plans without relocating outwith the town.

“The increasing demand for small starter units by new and small businesses will also be accommodated. Ultimately, this project will secure local employment and apprenticeships and stimulate growth in the local economy.

“This will contribute to the regeneration of this part of town and help meet housing need within the town and more generally in south Angus. It will guarantee a strong future for our workforce.”

Karen Nicoll, managing director of DJ Laing Group Ltd said: “The submission of this major planning application is the culmination of many years of hard work, including the commissioning of a wide range of technical support studies which underpin the application and meetings with Angus planners and a number of other key agencies.

“The Pitskelly project represents a significant investment by DJ Laing Group Ltd, a locally based company, in the future of Angus generally and the town of Carnoustie in particular.

“It is expected that work will commence during the early part of 2020 and the new housing will be delivered in accord with the housing programme envisaged by Angus Council.”

The industrial and business park will be developed across 14 acres in phase one, incorporating a wide range of potential new units with direct access to the Upper Victoria A92 road network.

The DJ Laing Group say the development will generate £50m investment to the local economy with a further £20m set for the business park development work.

Alison Smith, service leader of Angus Economic Development Department, said: “I support the increased opportunity for people to work locally helping to secure the future of local services and businesses and supporting the wider economy.

“Development of this type contributes to a thriving local economy.

“Within Angus Council’s own Commercial Property Portfolio there has been a high occupancy level for sustained period (over 90%), with enquiries high and demand in particular for small to medium sized industrial units. This proposal would help meet that demand in that respect.

“I believe that this development will result in an increase in employment figures, within Angus. Increased employment underpins everything we do in economic development and I support this proposal particularly with its potential for creating local jobs for local people.”