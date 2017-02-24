Images of a planned restaurant and whisky bar overlooking Dundee’s historic Howff cemetery have been released.

Plans for the Bank Street development, which could cost more than £300,000, have been submitted to the city council.

The design is made up of a glass box seating area attached to the side of the listed building looking directly into the graveyard.

The application has been put forward by Brunton Design of Carnoustie on behalf of West One Residential Ltd.

Speaking to the Tele, Brunton Design architect Rodger Brunton said the design would be “respectful”.

He said: “People have predictably and understandably said they want the Howff respected and I can assure you our intention is to maintain that.”

The Bank Street restaurant would have the capacity for around 70 people, private dining and a whisky bar.

An upper seating area will be created on the north side of the building projecting out over the cemetery.

The Howff, which first opened in 1564, is classed as an A-listed building by Historic Environment Scotland.

Mr Brunton said: “We know the historical significance. We feel we have created a respectful design that would only be a positive addition to the area.

“It is important to stress no gravestones, trees or paths will be disturbed in any way.”

The graveyard, which has 1,750 memorials, is generally considered to be one of the most important collections of tombstones in Scotland with the last burial taking place in 1857.

Mr Brunton added: “We feel through this design the dining experience would only enhance the Howff.

“This would be an opportunity to combine the historical and the contemporary in an exciting project in the city centre.

“Although there are regeneration projects going on at the Waterfront, the areas around Reform Street and Bank Street have just as much to offer.

“The addition of something like this could enhance footfall to the area.”

The dinning room extension will float above the ground as it is supported by a stone wall and steel cage that will overlook the Howff.

The firm is also awaiting approval for air rights permission for the floating dining room experience.