New £3.79m nursery part of Dundee council plans to improve early learning and childcare in city

Almost £4 million could be spent in Dundee on early learning and childcare – including the building of a new nursery school in Coldside.

Councillors will be asked to approve a tender to build a the single-storey nursery at Caird Avenue.

Entitlement to free early learning and childcare is increasing from 600 hours to 1140 hours for all three and four-year olds, as well as eligible two-year olds.

Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families service committee said: “Bringing forward this tender demonstrates our further commitment to delivering nursery buildings in the city that create capacity for more of our children in a learning environment that is bright, modern, and accessible.

“The children who are the focus of this expansion in provision will have some of the most up to date and tailor-made facilities we can offer and I can see no better way that we could give them the best possible start on their education.”

A report to the policy and resources committee next Monday asks for approval for a £3.79m tender lodged by Robertson Construction Group, which built the Earl Grey Building at Site 6 on Dundee Waterfront, to build a single-storey nursery school with a total area of around 860 square metres.

The new building will have the capacity for 104 full-time education children between the ages of two and five.

Work is expected to start later this month and be completed in time for the start of term next August.